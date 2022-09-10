Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): At least 20 people died in various incidents related to Ganpati immersion across Maharashtra, the state police said on Saturday.

"20 people lost their lives in various incidents related to Ganpati immersion. 14 people died by drowning," said the Maharashtra police.

A woman also died when a tree fell during 'Aarti' at the time of immersion while another person lost his life after falling on cemented surface.

Also, 11 people sustained injuries due to electric shock during the immersion procession.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, as many as four boys lost their lives during the Ganesh idol immersions in the Mahendragarh region of Haryana, said the officials on Saturday. Over 20 people had gone for the immersion near a canal in the Jhagadoli village.

"Around 20-22 people had gone to a canal near village Jhagadoli in Mahendragarh for Ganesh idol immersion. During which many of them drowned in the river. As of now, 4 boys have lost their lives and 4 have been rescued safely," said Mahendragarh DC JK Abhir.

In Uttar Pradesh, two children drowned while one succumbed in the hospital in Unnao during immersion.

The 10-day Ganesh Chathurthi festival came to an end on Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marked the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions. (ANI)

