Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Uttarkashi district administration is working continuously to help people affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil. By 11 am on Sunday, 20 people had been rescued safely at Matli helipad, and after receiving first aid, they were sent to their destination.

The administration said that the availability of essential goods has been ensured in sufficient quantity in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali and Harshil. The work of delivering food items and other relief materials to each house has started.

While the search and rescue operation is underway in the Dharali-Harsil area following a cloudburst.

A day earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that more than 1,000 people, including devotees and pilgrims from across the country, have been rescued after the recent flash floods and mudslides in the Uttarkashi district.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, CM Dhami asserted, "More than 1000 people have been rescued. All the devotees and pilgrims from all across the country, who were stuck there, have been rescued... All the injured people have been shifted to hospitals. Connectivity was completely destroyed in Harsil. It was restored there yesterday. A Bailey bridge will be installed by evening near Lachi Gad, which will help reconstruct roads till Harsil."

He added, "We have decided to provide affected families with rations for the next six months... A three-member committee is being formed under the chairmanship of the Revenue Secretary... They will see how the affected family can be rehabilitated and the extent of the loss incurred... We will also provide a relief package to those in need."

On Saturday, CM Dhami met the state Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun to discuss ongoing relief work in Uttarkashi's Dharali and Harsil.

In a post on X, Dhami wrote, "I met the Honourable Governor @LtGenGurmit (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan. During this, we discussed the ongoing disaster relief operations in Dhrali and Harsil and the rehabilitation of the affected people."

Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said that doctors were treating patients in Dharali and that 28 ambulances had been stationed in the area for emergencies.

According to an official release, the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF have rescued 816 civilians in Dharali and Harsil since the disaster struck. (ANI)

