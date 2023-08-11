Nuh, Aug 11 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

Police said Armaan, a resident of a village in the district, had raped the girl of a nearby village.

The victim's family lodged a police complaint and an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Punhana police station and later the accused was arrested.

The court of additional sessions judge Narender Pal awarded the sentence.

