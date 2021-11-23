Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): As many as 200 students hailing from 52 countries participated in a food festival in Vadodara, Gujarat on Monday.

The festival was organised by Maharaja Sayajirao University which included participants from countries including Japan, Afghanistan, Russia and Bangladesh.

Also Read | AP RCET 2021 Exam Dates Released By APSCHE At sche.ap.gov.in, Examinations To Begin From December 7.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the Director of Office of International Affairs of the university, Prof. Dhanesh Patel said that the aim of this festival is to bring the culture of all participating countries on a single platform.

"This food festival has been organised by MSG university's office of International Affairs. A total of 52 countries have participated in which India is also included. We have one aim that we wanted to bring the Indian culture and the culture of various parts of the world on a single platform and we wanted to see how people of various countries could live in unity with each other," he said.

Also Read | Congress Will Suffer in Rajasthan Because of Sachin Pilot, Says MLA Ramkesh Meena.

A student participating in the festival from Tajikistan, Nainish told ANI that they got the chance to taste the food eaten in different countries after having met the students from across the world.

"We prepared Aush, Ugro and Samosa which are from my country. We all came together to prepare food, everyone was so happy because, until this, we met a lot of international students, we met students almost from all over the world, but now we are going to taste the food of each country. We are enjoying this," she said.

Another participant student Shakina Nazari who hails from Afghanistan listed the food items that were prepared.

"We were supposed to prepare our traditional food. So we made six items. First is Baloni which is our traditional food and is made of potato and flour. The second item is also made of vegetables. The third item is Khajur. It is our traditional sweet that we make at our parties. Another item is Halwa, Kabuli and Chutney. We are preparing them with excitement. We are very happy that this food festival is organised," she told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)