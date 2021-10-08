Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Telangana on Friday reported 201 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,67,535, while the toll rose to 3,927 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 64, followed by Warangal Urban and Ranga Reddy (12 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Friday with 220 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,59,263.

The number of active cases was 4,345, the bulletin said.

It said 47,465 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,67,14,442.

The samples tested per million population was 7,17,744.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.76 per cent, while it was 97.94 per cent in the country.

