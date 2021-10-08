New Delhi, October 8: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has released the admit cards for the post of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics / Control &Instrumentation, and Computer on October 7. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the UPRVUNL. Candidates who have applied for the post of JE can visit the official website of the Nigam at uprvunl.org to view and download the admit card for the same. BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification in this regard, the examinations will be conducted from October 21 to November 1, 2021 in two shifts. The test will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The admit card will carry important details and information regarding the exams including date and time of test, venue among others. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. Alternatively, click here for direct link to download admit card for UPRVUNL JE Exam 2021.

Here Is How To Download UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Click here to download admit card for the post of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Post code 1) , Mechanical (post code 2), Electronics / Control &Instrumentation (Post code 3), Computer (Post code 4) against advt. no. U-38/UPRVUSA/2021.' under 'Public Notice' section

A new web page will open

Enter your user Id and password

Click on 'Login'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. They should go through and follow the instructions given in the admit card. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).