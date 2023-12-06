New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused in four 2020 Delhi communal riot cases, saying there was a change in circumstances since the rejection of his previous bail application. It also said since his co-accused were already on bail, he should be granted the relief on grounds of parity.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the bail pleas of Surender Nath Yadav, an accused in four FIRs registered by Shastri Park police station following incidents of rioting in Old Garhi Mendu village on February 24 and 25.

In an order passed on Tuesday, the judge said the investigation in the cases involving Yadav was complete and chargesheets filed.

"It is also a matter of record that co-accused persons are already on bail in the cases…The role attributed to the applicant is not more serious than the co-accused persons, who are already on bail," the judge said.

As is evident, there is a "change in the circumstances" since the rejection of Yadav's first bail plea in September this year, he said.

"On the ground of parity itself, I find the applicant to be entitled to bail," he added.

It directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000 each for his release.

