New Delhi, December 6: At least 4127 Border Security Force personnel followed by 2572 Central Reserve Police Force personnel have opted for voluntary retirement from service in the year 2023 to date, the Parliament was told on Wednesday. Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that the number of voluntary retirement cases in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifle (AR) varies from year to year and no trend in this regard has been observed.

"Reasons for voluntary retirement as indicated by forces are personal and domestic reasons including children/family issues, health issues of self or family members, social/family obligations and commitments, better career opportunities are some of the major reasons for voluntary retirement," he informed. BSF Raising Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Border Security Force Personnel; Says, 'Their Valour and Unwavering Spirit Is Testament To Their Dedication'.

Rai was responding to a question related to CAPF personnel seeking voluntary retirement. He also informed that the government has taken steps, inter-alia to reduce the number of personnel seeking voluntary retirement like timely conduct of cadre review, grant of modified assured career progression benefit under which three financial upgradations in the interval of 10, 20 and 30 years of regular service to mitigate stagnation; rotation of units deployed in extremely hard and hard areas to normal areas; posting near the home town during last two years of superannuation; extending loans for higher education, purchase of computer, plot/flat, medical facilities etc. Women BSF Personnel Guard Indo-Pak Border in Punjab’s Amritsar (Watch Video).

In 2023, 1280 personnel of Assam Riffles, 4127 BSF, 596 CISF, 2572 CRPF, 324 ITBP and 271 SSB personnel took voluntary retirement. In the year 2022, 1188 Assam Riffles, 5341 BSF, 762 CISF, 3019 CRPF, 545 ITBP and 314 SSB opted for voluntary retirement, the minister added.

