Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for Gurminder Singh in connection with a 2021 opium recovery case in Patiala, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the NCB has secured the conviction of an accused in the 2021 Patiala opium recovery case. In its verdict, Hon'ble Special Judge, Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Patiala, has sentenced accused, Gurminder Singh, to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of 1 lakh rupees.

The Court has convicted Gurminder Singh under various sections of the NDPS Act, holding that the opium was recovered from his conscious possession and that he was engaged in illegal trafficking. 2.625 kilograms of opium were recovered on 20.09.2021 from a vehicle near Patran, Patiala, the release said.

The NCB Chandigarh Zonal Unit had made a seizure of opium. In this case, Gurminder Singh, a resident of Patiala, and Gautam Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, were prosecuted for offences under the NDPS Act. However, Gautam Kumar has been acquitted, it added. (ANI)

