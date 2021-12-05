By Kamna Hajela

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who had earlier made statements favouring Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, appealed to voters on Sunday to form Akhilesh Yadav's government once again.

This has been seen as an attempt by the Yadav family to reunite every family member ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls just like their election strategy of uniting many small regional parties with the Samajwadi Party.

Aparna Yadav participated in the Samajwadi Party workers meeting in Amethi's Tiloi Vidhan Sabha constituency on Sunday.

She also said that "if Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) or Akhilesh (Yadav) Bhaiya says, I will contest from Tiloi assembly. It is the decision of the National President to decide whom to give ticket."

Slamming the state government, Aparna Yadav said, "The roads of Tiloi assembly are very bad and the health system is also in bad shape. The officials are autocratic."

Yadav had earlier made comments like "I can't take responsibility for my family's actions."

Aparna Yadav had contested from the Samajwadi Party in 2017 from the Lucknow Legislative Assembly Cant seat and lost the election to the sitting BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. (ANI)

