New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): With Aam Aadmi Party which emerged with anti-Congress agenda and marked its footprints in some states, has suddenly landed in the Opposition's platform following the Congress support to the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal against Centre's ordinance regarding control of administrative services in the national capital. As Opposition parties are sinking their differences to unite just to counter the BJP juggernaut.

The regional parties which have been rivals sta the state level and have been splintered at the national level are now looking seeking refuge in BJP or the Opposition.

BJP National President JP Nadda announced that that 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have confirmed their attendance to the meeting to be held in the national capital tomorrow.

The NDA meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the eve of NDA meet in New Delhi Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan joined the alliance after meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah.

"Met Chirag Paswan in Delhi. They have decided to join the NDA alliance led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family," Nadda tweeted.

BJP chief JP Nadda at a media interaction said that the National Democratic Alliance now has 38 parties.

"Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow," JP Nadda.

On a day when NDA will hold a meeting in national capital, the very same day opposition parties will hold their main conclave in Bengaluru.

Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the parties likely to attend NDA meeting include AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group), NPP (National People's Party, Meghalaya), NDP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janta Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), TMC (Tamil Manila Congress), IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People's Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi).

MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPPL (United People's Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducherry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), Janasena (Pawan Kalyan), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni) and SBSAP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar) are also likely to attend the meet.

The opposition parties are seeking to come together against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition parties held a meeting in Patna last month and have come together in Bengaluru for a two-day meeting to take forward their agenda for unity.

The meetings of NDA and of opposition parties are being held two days before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad said that NDA meeting will be a National Disaster Alliance.

"That would be National Disaster Alliance," he said.

Reacting to the opposition meeting, the BJP National President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties, who are trying to unite with the objective to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying they are a congregation of corrupt parties which lacks determination.

While addressing the media, JP Nadda said," This is just a photo op. This is the foundation of unity based on the politics of selfishness. This is a bunch of corruption and scams of the 10-year UPA government. Till now opposition have not shown any leader, no determination, no power to take decisions, no program, when it is done then we will talk."

"We never contest elections on other's weaknesses. Our ideology is based on the fact that if we find any trouble, we find our weakness and we try to win on our strength," he added.

Responding on the Congress allegations over BJP misuing central agencies, he said," They twist the matter from here to there. They play victim card when things go against them. Who has done National Herald? Whether mother and son are on bail or not, it is all their drama."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday said that BJP is a party who worls on the idelology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas" implying that our party neither belives in leaving anyone nor calling anyone as we keep faith in everyone.

When asked about RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha and others leaving NDA and coming back to NDA again, JP Nadda said that "Na humne kisi ko chhoda hai na kisi ko bulaya hai (Neither we have left anyone nor we have called). Our ideology will always remain the same. The set principle of NDA is that we don't leave anyone, we keep faith and love towards those who leave and come whenever they want."

Amid the two-day joint meeting of the Opposition parties in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that earlier Congress used to be against alliance but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of them.

Talking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Earlier Congress used to be against alliances but Modi ji has always been in favour of them...That is why NDA continues to grow...Everybody knows that PM Modi has worked for the welfare of all sections of society".

With a common objective to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as many as 26 Opposition parties congregated in Bengaluru as a show of strength to deliberate on the issues including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, drafting of a Common Minimum programme as well as the to decide on the name of the united front.

Ahead of the mega session scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said "Well begun is half done," after the opposition parties' dinner meeting.

"Like-minded opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot. We want an India which is governed by Constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. We want an India which provides hope and faith to the weakest person. United We Stand, for this INDIA," Kharge said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, announced that 38 parties of the ruling coalition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be holding a meeting in the national Capital on July 18.

Meanwhile, the first day of the Opposition party's meeting started with the dinner meeting hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

After the dinner Congress leader BK Hariprasad said that the meeting started with a good signal and it would be the end of BJP in 2024.

On being asked about the NDA meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow in Delhi, he said, "That would be National Disaster Alliance".

Meanwhile, the draft agenda of the joint opposition meeting is set up a subcommittee for drafting the common minimum programme and communications points for the alliance for the 2024 general elections for chalking out the joint programme of parties, which includes rallies, conventions and agitation.

They have a plan to discuss the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis and the name for the alliance is also on the table. The opposition parties may also discuss the issue of EVM and suggest reforms to the Election Commission. The opposition leaders also set up a common secretariat for the proposed alliance.

Moreover, several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

