Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said INDIA alliance hopes to win 13 of the 14 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the state.

He said his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, stood strongly behind the INDIA alliance.

"We (INDIA alliance) have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. We hope to win 13 of the 14 seats in the state," Soren said while addressing JMM workers from Chatra, Palamu, Latehar and Garhwa districts here.

He said, "JMM strongly stands behind the INDIA alliance and there should not be any doubt to anyone."

Soren said the countdown for the exit of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has begun and the December 3 results of the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, will prove it.

The CM alleged that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands exposed before masses owing to false promises and people are bound to show them the exit door in the next Lok Sabha polls.

He alleged that the Centre has unleashed all forces including the ED, CBI and other central agencies for destabilising his democratically elected government.

In 2019, the BJP-AJSU Party alliance had swept the polls in Jharkhand, winning 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress and the JMM bagged one each.

