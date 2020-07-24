Pune, Jul 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district rose by 2,072 in the last 24 hours to reach 64,074, while the toll touched 1,615 as 53 people died during the day, an official said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 892 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 41,604 cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad accounted for 811 which took its caseload to 14,956, he added.

The number of cases in rural and cantonment areas of the district is 7,505.

"A total of 817 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours," he said.

