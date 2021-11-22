Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Several devotees in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district observed the 20th Urs of famous Sufi saint Akbaruddin.

The gathering took place on Sunday at a mausoleum of Sufi saint Akbaruddin situated at Margan village of Rajouri.

The devotees in large numbers thronged to the shrine and participated in the special prayers. Many people including women, men, children, and elderly people were seen offering prayers at the shrine.

Kashif Malik, a devotee, said, "We are celebrating 20th Urs of Sufi saint Akbaruddin. People from Jammu and other places participated here. Many offered night prayers at the shrine. The Sufi saint used to spread the message of peace and brotherhood among all communities."

Muhammad Arshad, another devotee, added, "People come here from far of places and offer their prayers at the shrine. We believe that the Sufi saint listens to the prayers of everyone. I pray to Allah to remove this COVID pandemic from our lives. Last year, the celebrations were curtailed due to the lockdown posed by the COVID-19 pandemic." (ANI)

