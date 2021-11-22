Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone -- Galaxy Z Fold4 -- might not feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen. According to GizmoChina, the phone will still support a stylus but users may need a back cover to hold the S Pen like the current Galaxy Z Fold3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Prices & Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will come with an improved under-display camera (UDC) on both the internal and external screens, citing a tipster, the report said.

The overall primary camera setup is also getting an upgrade to bring the Galaxy Z Fold4 on par with the camera quality offered by the current flagship in the market, it added. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 may also have a lower starting price, the report said.

The rumoured foldable smartphone is also expected to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 898, with the same screen size and battery size (4,400mAh). Recently, a report mentioned that the company will aim for 6.9 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and 2.9 million of the Z Fold4. For comparison, the 2021 models targeted 4 million for the Z Flip3 and 3 million for the Z Fold3. Samsung is reportedly planning to manufacture 14 million Galaxy S22 phones, 8 million S22+ and 11 million S22 Ultras.

