New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Friday said that 21 primary schools of EDMC are to be developed as "model schools".

More than two lakh children are studying in 354 schools of the east corporation, he said.

"Keeping in view, the new education policy and with an aim to provide quality primary education, 21 schools of EDMC are going to be developed as model schools," he said.

Aggarwal said efforts are being made to provide better primary education to these children. Smart classes will have smartboards, and apart from that, English-medium education will be given, and playgrounds will be made in these schools.

CCTV cameras will be installed for "safety and positive monitoring of children", he said, adding, primary schools located in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Dilshad Garden, Geeta Colony, Karawal Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, etc., are to be developed as model schools.

