Baghpat, March 27: Twenty-one people, including children, fell ill after eating 'khichri' served at a 'bhandara' here, officials said on Monday. District Magistrate (DM) Rajkamal Yadav said the incident took place in Faijpur Ninana on Sunday evening.

The 21 people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital for food poisoning and their condition is stable, he said. "To look after the children, two paediatricians are on duty. The children and the adults are safe," the DM said.

He said an announcement has been made in the village that if anybody is feeling unwell, then they will be hospitalised.

