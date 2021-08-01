Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, raising its tally to 9,53,688, an official statement said.

No death due to COIVD-19 took place in the past 24 hours in the state, it added.

Among the fresh cases, the highest eight were reported from Udaipur, the statement said.

Three fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, two each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and one each from Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur and Sikar, it said.

The number of active cases has come to down to 250.

A total of 9,53,688 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, while 8,954 have died, 9,44,484 have recovered, the statement said.

