Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday recorded 214 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, pushing the caseload and death toll to 29,89,489 and 38,102.

It also said that 286 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,43,170. Active cases stood at 8,188, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 118 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases including 25 in Mysuru, 11 in Uttara Kannada and 10 in Dakshina Kannada.

While 12 districts reported zero infections, 15 districts had cases in single digits.

Besides Bengaluru urban, one death each occurred in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru and Raichur.

The bulletin further said 11 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.26 per cent and the case fatality rate was 3.27 per cent.

A total of 80,145 samples were tested including 63,295 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.12 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.58 crore, with 24,075 people being inoculated on Friday, it said.

