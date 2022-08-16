Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 217 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,74,272, officials said here.

The Union territory did not report any fresh death due to the coronavirus.

While 13 cases were reported from Jammu division, 204 cases were reported from Kashmir Valley, the officials said here.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,779 as no fresh death was reported from the Union territory, the officials said.

There are 3,757 active cases of the disease in the Union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,65,736, the officials said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus.

