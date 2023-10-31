New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) India on Tuesday recorded 22 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 246 from 256 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,290). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,33,293, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,751. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

