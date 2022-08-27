Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday felicitated 23 sportspersons from the state who represented the country in the recently held Commonwealth Games at Birmingham with cash prizes worth Rs 9.30 crore.

Interacting with the players, the CM reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to restore the pristine glory of the state in the field of sports.

The sportsmen of the state are being honoured with cash prizes to encourage them and other budding players to excel in sports, he said.

"Our sportsmen have brought laurels to the state and now the onus lies on the state government to recognise these achievements," he added.

A total of 23 players from Punjab participated in the Commonwealth Games. The players won three silver and four bronze medals at the event in Birmingham.

Punjab gives Rs 50 lakh to a silver medallist and Rs 40 lakh to a bronze medal winner.

Those who were given cash prizes included weightlifter Vikas Thakur, men's hockey players Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanjit Singh and Jugraj Singh, women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Taniya Bhatia.

Weightlifters Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh and women hockey player Gurjit Kaur were given cash prizes.

Judo player Jasleen Saini, athlete Navjit Kaur Dhillon, cyclists Naman Kapil and Vishwajit Singh were also felicitated.

Highlighting the dire need of sports infrastructure to match with that of world level, Mann said, "We have inherited natural talent to excel in sports and given a chance these players will conquer the world with grit."

However, he said for this world class infrastructure coupled with professional coaches, diet and other facilities are required.

Mann said the state government has already enhanced the sports budget to build new stadiums at villages, from where the natural talent is produced but had been hitherto ignored.

Talking about the sports event 'Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan' starting from August 29, Mann said these games will boost the sporting activity in the state by channelising unbounded energy of the players in a positive direction.

Mann said such concerted efforts will bear fruits by providing a platform to the players to excel in sports.

Mann recalled the names of hockey legends such as Balbir Singh Senior, Surjeet Singh, Dhanraj Pillay, Gagan Ajit Singh and others who had brought fame for the country in hockey.

Recalling the names of renowned drag flicker of Holland Floris Jan Bovelander, tennis players Martina Navrtilova and Boris Becker, Mann said, "Sports rules are changing drastically in prevailing times, so we have to adapt to these rules swiftly."

Mann remembered cricket player Harleen Deol's stunning catch against England and also extended warm wishes to women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mann asserted that massive efforts are afoot to revive the hockey team of the Punjab Police, football teams of JCT Phagwara and Rail Coach Factory.

