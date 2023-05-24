Saharanpur (UP), May 23 (PTI) Police here on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly eloping with a minor girl from another religion, an official said.

According to the police, three days ago, the youth lured a 16-year-old girl, who lived in his neighbourhood in the Deoband police station area, to elope with him.

A case in this regard was filed by the family members of the girl under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain said on Tuesday, the minor girl was recovered from Saharanpur, and her statement is being recorded.

He added that the arrested accused has been sent to jail.

Jain said since the matter pertains to two communities, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village.

