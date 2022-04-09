Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Telangana rose to 99.45 per cent on Saturday as the state recorded just 24 new COVID-19 cases.

With the fresh cases, the statewide tally went up 7,91,485. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 14.

A health department bulletin said 40 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,142.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 16,580 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 232, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

