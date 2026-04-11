Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): The Iranian Governor of the Central Bank, Abdolnasser Hemmati on Saturday met Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on the sidelines of the Islamabad talks, according to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on X, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Dr. Abdolnasser Hemmati called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today, on the sidelines of the #IslamabadTalks."

Also Read | US and Iran Begin Direct Negotiations in Pakistan on War’s Fragile Ceasefire.

https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/2042976568050692266

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on strengthening dialogue and regional cooperation, with both sides highlighting the importance of peace and stability for economic progress and shared development.

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The X post added, "Both sides emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and noted that peace and stability in the region remain essential for economic cooperation and shared progress."

Meanwhile, trilateral ceasefire talks between the United States, Iran and Pakistan have started in Islamabad, Al Jazeera reported, noting that this is the highest-level talks between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Ahead of the talks with the United States, the Iranian negotiating team held a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital. The delegation, which arrived in Islamabad to participate in high-stakes discussions, fine-tuned its agenda before the formal commencement of the "peace talks" with the US.

Prior to this engagement, US Vice President JD Vance also held a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, also met the Pakistani Prime Minister.The Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of the diplomatic activity, with both the Iranian and American delegations arriving to participate in talks.

Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as international representatives convened at the venue.

The American delegation, led by JD Vance, includes Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier termed the talks as "make or break" negotiations.

Held under intense security, the engagement aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security. The ceasefire announcement was made on April 8.

Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, had suggested earlier that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach.Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable.

However, he warned that if they face representatives of "Israel First," there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs." (ANI)

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