New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Indian U17 women's team lost 0-4 to Russia in the first of three friendly matches at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi, Russia, on Saturday.

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) release, Valeria Menyailova put the hosts ahead in the 44th minute. Dana Dobrovitskaya and Alisa Klimova converted penalties in the 57th and 72nd minutes, respectively, before Angelina Gulyayeva rounded off the scoring in the 88th.

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The Young Tigresses, coached by Italian Pamela Conti, are using these matches to prepare for next month's all-important AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

India started brightly, looking more eager on the ball, while the hosts remained cautious. Redima Devi Chingkhamayum almost opened the scoring midway through the first half when she struck from 20 yards, but it was prevented from going into the bottom corner by a brilliant save from goalkeeper Daria Volodicheva.

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Russia opened their tally in the 44th minute when Polina Frolova dispossessed Elizabed Lakra on the left flank and pushed forward to Valeria Menyailova, who beat goalkeeper Munni with a crisp finish low at the near post.

As the Indians worked hard and did a lot of running to check the Russian moves and build up their own, Redima, skipper Bonfilia Shullai and Alva Devi Senjam excelled and pieced together a number of moves down the left corridor. But their final shots or crosses lacked the sting to cause any problems.

The Indians kept up the fight early in the second half, but conceded a penalty soon. Divyani Linda, Elizabed and Abhista Basnett all rushed in to check Dana Dobrovitskaya inside the box, and the Russian striker fell in a heap. The referee pointed to the spot, and Dana made no mistake, placing low to Munni's left in the 57th minute. Soon after, Alisa Klimova, after being tripped by Abhista, converted another penalty to make it 3-0.

Substitute Anwita Raghuraman all but pulled one back for India when she tackled the Russian goalkeeper Voldicheva. The ball lobbed backwards and Anwita headed it towards the goal but Emelianova prevented it on the line. Redima then shook the crossbar from afar before the hosts bundled away the rebound to keep their clean sheet.

Russia made it 4-0 two minutes before close as Angelina Gulyayeva got to a lob from Kuznetsova and rifled in a firm right-footer into the far post.

India and Russia will play two more friendlies on April 14 and 17. The matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube channel.

India U17 Women: Munni (GK), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Anushka Kumari (Julan Nongmaithem 46'), Ritu Badaik, Pritika Barman (Valaina Fernandes 85'), Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam (Thandamoni Baskey 85'), Joya (Anwita Raghuraman 70'), Bonifilia Shullai (C) (Pearl Fernandes 70'). (ANI)

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