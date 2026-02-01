Vijayanagara (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI): In the triple murder case in Kotturu town, Vijayanagara district, Karnataka, a 24-year-old man has been arrested, police said.

According to Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police S. Jahnavi, the arrested person had lodged a missing persons complaint at the Tilak Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru on January 29, claiming that his parents and sister had gone missing. However, during the course of the investigation, discrepancies were found in his statements, which led the police to suspect foul play

"Based on the complaint given by a person named Lakshya, around 24 years, resident of Kotturu town, a missing complaint was registered in Tilak Nagar Police Station on January 29. During the course of the inquiry, due to discrepancies in the facts and statements, a case was registered yesterday at Tilak Nagar Police Station. Today, a team headed by PI Tilak Nagar, along with his staff, has come to Kotturu town... The bodies have been sent for post-mortem...", Superintendant of Police S. Jahnavi told ANI.

The police further informed that the bodies of the victims have been sent for the post-mortem, and further investigation will be carried out by the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Earlier, a 35-year-old man, identified as Yogesh, was stabbed to death by his cousin brothers in Mayappanahalli village of Mandya district in Karnataka. The incident occurred when Yogesh was resting at a cattle crib, police said.

According to Keragodu police, Yogesh's uncle's sons, Bharat and Darshan, allegedly entered the crib and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

As per the authorities, there had been a long-standing dispute within the family, particularly involving Yogesh's brother Lingaraj, with frequent clashes reported between them in the past.

The murder took place within the limits of the Keragodu police station. Yogesh, who was recently engaged, was scheduled to marry in the coming days.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues into the murder case. (ANI)

