New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posting vulgar, threatening and abusive messages on social media to defame a woman, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sourabh Gopal, a resident of Palam village, they said.

A complaint was received from a woman wherein she alleged that she was receiving explicit and threatening messages from a fake Facebook account, the police said.

The accused sent vulgar pictures and abusive messages to the complainant. He was also threatening to make public her private photographs, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, police collected the information from Facebook and analysed it. Later, it was found that one Sourabh Gopal, who is the neighbour of the complainant, had created this fake Facebook account and was harassing her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused was earlier friends with the complainant but they had an altercation over a petty issue and she scolded him, the officer said.

To take revenge, the accused created a fake Facebook profile and shared defamatory, abusive and threatening posts, he said.

