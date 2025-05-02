Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Police are searching for a man after the body of a 24-year-old woman was found in his rented house in the Mahanagar area here, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman is said to be a friend of the 28-year-old man identified as Pavan.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'America Stands in Solidarity With India, Supports the Right To Defend Itself' Says Pete Hegseth to Rajnath Singh.

While her family members have alleged that she was raped before being strangled, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manisha Singh, said the postmortem report has concluded that the woman committed suicide.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against Pavan based on the complaint by the deceased's family members.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Female Orchestra Dancer Gang Raped in Front of Her Husband in Bihar; 2 Arrested, 1 Absconding.

"The accused has been absconding since the incident on Wednesday. Efforts are being made to arrest him," the officer confirmed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)