Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 30 (ANI): Nearly 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs are meeting at the residence of party MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh in Imphal to push for the formation of a popular government in Manipur.

On May 28, nearly 10 MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the National People's Party (NPP), and one Independent MLA, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

Ten MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the NPP, and one Independent MLA, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday, demanding the formation of a "popular" government in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Their meeting with the governor came amid a civil disobedience campaign in the Imphal valley led by a Meitei organisation, which alleged that central armed forces had insulted the state's identity by masking the words "Manipur State Transport" on a state-run bus on May 20.

"The majority of people want a popular government installed, which is why we came here to meet the Governor," Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh told reporters after the meeting.

"We also discussed other things, like the functioning of the President's rule may not be the same after the formation of a popular government. Primarily and basically, the main point was the formation of a popular government. The response of the Governor was also nice," he added.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after BJP leader N. Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister. Ethnic conflict broke out in the State on May 3, 2023, causing the loss of lives of hundreds of people. (ANI)

