Jaunpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) Twenty-five supporters of a newly elected Municipal Corporation chairperson of the Samajwadi Party have been booked for allegedly taking out a victory procession despite the Election Commission's ban, police said on Monday.

Supporters of newly elected chairperson of Municipal Corporation, Ranchna Singh, took out a victory procession from the counting centre after the results of Shahganj, Jaunpur, were announced on Saturday night despite a ban. An FIR was registered against 25 people, including Ranchna Singh's husband, after police took suo moto cognisance of the matter, Circle Officer, Shahganj, Chob Singh said.

He added that 11 of those booked have been arrested.

While 20 people have been named in the FIR, the other five are yet to be identified, police said.

After the results of the Uttar Pradesh urban bodies polls were announced on Saturday, police escorted the winning candidate, Rachna Singh, to her residence in Purana Chowk Mohalla, the police officer said.

However, police found that a huge victory procession led by the candidate's husband, Virendra Singh Bunty, was being taken out in Ghasmandi Chowk, he said.

There was an atmosphere of panic and chaos during the procession and, therefore, a case was registered against 25 people under the Indian Penal Code sections including nuisance, unlawful procession, obstruction of public works and violation of orders of the government, he added.

