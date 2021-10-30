Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) A total of 2,525 new posts of different levels will be created in the 26 newly formed municipalities in Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the creation of these new posts, it said.

This would not only ensure smooth functioning of the new municipalities but also create employment opportunities for the youth, the statement said.

According to the proposal, the newly created posts include executive officer IV, assistant revenue inspector, junior engineer civil, junior accountant, health inspector, cartographer and surveyor and 26 posts each of senior assistant, 52 of junior assistant, 78 of class IV employee, 26 watchman, 73 safai jamadar and 2114 safai karamcharis.

The local self-government department had proposed to create the posts in the budget for the year 2020-21.

