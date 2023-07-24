New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man to death while he was resisting a robbery bid in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Sunday, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Irfan (22) and Sanjeev (24) and the deceased as Ajeet (26) alias Neeraj, a resident of Shehzada Bagh.

DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on July 23 at 11.01 AM, a PCR call was received regarding a person with a stab injury. The injured was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital by the PCR staff sugar-29 where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

"No identification proof was available with the body. There were two tattoos, one on either of the arms and so, through the informers, a word was spread across the area to identify the victim. After making sincere and painstaking efforts, the deceased was identified as Ajeet.

Informing about the investigation, DCP Kalsi said that the accused were located by examining the nearby CCTV footage. After analyzing CCTV footage, three out of two suspects were zeroed on and apprehended.

"Upon interrogation, they confessed that they stabbed the victim. Further efforts are being made to arrest the third accused as well," DCP said.

He said that during the investigation of the accused, it was revealed that three robbers were trying to rob the deceased, and when he resisted the loot they stabbed him to death.

"A case u/s 302 IPC, PS Sarai Rohilla has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway," DCP Kalsi said. (ANI)

