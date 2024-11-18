Nagpur, Nov 18 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and found murdered near a bus stand in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

Locals alerted the police after they found the body near the MIDC bus stand in Umred town in the morning, an official said.

The woman, a college student, left her house on Sunday morning after informing her mother that she was going to a camp and would return home in the evening, the official said.

According to the police, when the victim's mother called her to ask about her whereabouts, the woman said she was in Bramhapuri, around 50 km from Umred, and would not return home.

A man also spoke to the victim's mother during the call and told her that he would not allow her daughter to return home, he said.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem, and doctors informed that she was strangled and there were signs of sexual assault, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

