Prayagraj, November 18: Retired Justice Giridhar Malaviya, the grandson of Banaras Hindu University founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, died on Monday at his house in Prayagraj. He was 88. Manoj Malaviya said his father had been unwell since last week but did not suffer from any major illness. Giridhar Malviya Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Great-Grandson of Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malviya, Says 'His Contribution to Ganga Cleanliness Campaign Will Always Be Remembered'.

Malaviya is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. Malaviya served as a judge at the Allahabad High Court from 1988 to 1998. In November 2018, he was unanimously elected as the Banaras Hindu University Chancellor. "The Banaras Hindu University is deeply saddened by the passing away of Honourable Chancellor, Justice (retd) Sh. Giridhar Malaviya ji. Our heartfelt tributes," BHU said in a post on X. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday at Rasulabad Ghat in Prayagraj, his son said.

