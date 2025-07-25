New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday sought a detailed reply from the NIA on Tahawur Rana's plea for a telephonic conversation with his family and listed the matter for August 1.

Rana is alleged to be the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai Attack and is currently in judicial custody after NIA interrogation. He was extradited from the United States in April of this year.

Earlier, he was allowed to have a telephonic conversation with his family only once.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh, after hearing oral submissions, asked the agency to file a detailed reply. The matter was listed for hearing on August 1.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities informed the court that he has been provided a bed. Legal Aid Counsel Piyush Sachdev appeared for Tahawur Rana. He confirmed that the detailed reply has been sought.

On July 15, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought time to respond to a plea moved by Tahawur Rana, seeking regular telephonic conversations with his family. Jail authorities have filed their response.

The court had allowed a plea of Rana seeking a direction to provide a bed and a mattress in Tihar Jail. The jail authorities had opposed the plea by submitting that, as per jail rules, inmates aged 65 or more can be provided a bed. Rana has attained the age of 65.

On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of Rana that he is 64 years 6 months and has medical issues. After considering the submissions, the court had allowed Rana's plea.

Additionally, the NIA informed the court that it has provided the complete medical history of Rana to the Jail authorities.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 9 filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tahawur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case.

The court had extended the judicial custody of Rana till August 13. This supplementary charge sheet contains procedural documents like arrest memo, seizure memo and other documents, Rana's counsel Piyush Sachdev had told ANI.

The main charge sheet was filed by the NIA in December 2011.

On June 9, the Court had granted Tahawwur Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call was strictly conducted in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana, who was extradited from the United States.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks. The agency argued for further custody, citing his evasive behaviour during questioning and lack of cooperation. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA in the proceedings, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defended Rana.

64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, Rana, was extradited recently in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)