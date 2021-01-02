Dehradun, Jan 2 (PTI) The coronavirus tally rose to 91,544 in Uttarakhand on Saturday with 263 more people testing positive for the infection, while seven more patients died, the Health Department said.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 73 cases, followed by 65 in Nainital, 27 in Haridwar and 23 in Udham Singh Nagar, among others, according to a health bulletin.

Seven more patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,522, the bulletin said.

As many as 84,461 people have recuperated and 4,364 are under treatment, it said. PTI

