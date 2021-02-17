Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 21,322 with 27 more cases in Chandigarh reported on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of an 84-year-old woman took the toll to 348, as per the bulletin. There are 142 active cases as of now, it stated.

Nineteen patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,832, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,38,048 samples have been taken for testing so far and 2,15,781 of them have tested negative while reports of 142 samples were still awaited, the bulletin stated.

