New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified people in Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Thanda Paani, a resident of Trilokpuri.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Bihar Man Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bijbehera Area of Anantnag, LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Killing.

According to police, the victim was brought to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital with multiple injuries, where doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi, Apoorva Gupta, said, "We received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that a man was brought there with multiple stab injuries. Doctors declared him brought dead."

Also Read | TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024: Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, Alia Bhat and Sakshi Malik Included; Check List.

"We are verifying the facts and gathering more information. Two more people were admitted here in the afternoon. They, too, were injured. They have been referred to a higher center," the DCP said.

"It is being said that this is the same incident but we have not been able to confirm it. This too is being verified. The deceased has been identified as Thanda Paani," she added.

According to officials, the deceased man was found to be involved in around 20-21 cases of crime registered at the Mayur Vihar police station. He was also declared a 'bad character (BC)', a term typically used for persons with a criminal record, by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a case under IPC Section 302 was being registered in connection with the incident, and a probe into the same was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)