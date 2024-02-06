Karnal (Haryana) [India], February 5 (ANI): A 27-year-old's grave was exhumed on Monday for investigation a week after his last rites in Haryana's Karnal after the family members raised murder suspicion.

The police took possession of the body taken out of the grave and sent it for a post-mortem.

According to the complaint given to the police, Sharif, a resident of the village of Mundi Garhi, had gone with his friend Arif on January 27. The next morning, on January 28, Sharif's body was recovered near the Yamuna River.

Sharif's family conducted his last rites and burial.

Allegedly, on the day Sharif accompanied his friend, he possessed forty thousand rupees. However, upon the discovery of his body, it was devoid of both clothes and money.

A week later, suspecting foul play, Sharif's family filed a police complaint against Arif for potential murder. In response, the police and forensic team visited the village, exhumed the Sharif's body. The family is urging a thorough investigation for justice in this matter. (ANI)

