VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3: alt.f coworking hosted the Hyderabad Startup Meetup in collaboration with startupnews.fyi on January 30, 2026, bringing together early to growth-stage startup founders and investors for focused conversations around fundraising and business growth. alt.f served as the venue partner for this edition of the meetup, which took place at its Begumpet centre in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav Directed by Delhi HC to Surrender by February 4, Bench Criticises Actor for Repeated Non-Compliance.

The meetup was designed as a deliberately small and curated gathering, moving away from large demo days and high-volume networking formats. The objective was to create an environment where founders and investors could engage in meaningful discussions without time pressure, background noise, or forced pitching.

The event witnessed over 60 startup pitches and participation from 10 venture capital firms. Founders were able to present their businesses with context, while investors engaged in longer, more thoughtful conversations around readiness, alignment, and next steps.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Singer Vishal Mishra Burn His House Down As Seen in Viral Instagram Posts? Here's the Truth.

The organisers noted that while founders today have access to many startup events, they often struggle to find the right rooms for serious conversations. The Hyderabad Startup Meetup addressed this gap by prioritising quality of interaction over scale.

alt.f's involvement reflected its close working relationship with founders on a daily basis. As a workspace operator, the company sees firsthand how physical environments influence focus, decision-making, and momentum. Supporting a format built around clarity and depth aligns with how alt.f coworking thinks about workspaces and growth.

By hosting the meetup, alt.f coworking strengthened its engagement within the startup ecosystem, supported founders at a critical stage of their journey, and offered participants an opportunity to experience the space as it is intended to be used, for focused work and meaningful dialogue.

About alt.f coworking

alt.f coworking is a premium coworking space operator focused on small businesses and growing teams. With centres across key Indian cities, alt.f offers thoughtfully designed workspaces that support focus, collaboration, and long-term growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)