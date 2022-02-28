Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) A resident of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended on Monday by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Dilshan (27), a resident of Harija village, was taken into custody from Nangi Takri area of Mankote sector shortly after he crossed into this side from across the border, the officials said.

The alert Army troops guarding the LoC noticed his movement and challenged him when he entered into the Indian side, the officials said, adding he was subsequently detained for questioning to ascertain his motive.

