Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday added 282 fresh cases and 13 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,86,835 and 38,037, the health department said.

The day also saw 349 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,40,339. Active cases stood at 8,430, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 142 new cases and six deaths, it said.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 31 in Kodagu, 28 in Dakshina Kannada and 18 each in Mysuru and Hassan.

While nine districts reported zero infections, 17 districts had cases in single digits.

Three deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada, two in Mysuru and one each in Hassan and Tumakuru, the bulletin said.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.24 per cent and the case fatality rate 4.6 per cent.

A total of 1,17,351 samples were tested, including 93,617 today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.04 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.44 crore, with 4,90,315 people being inoculated on Wednesday, it said.

