Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) Karnataka logged 283 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,235 and the toll to 38,118.

The day also saw 290 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,44,099, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of cases (159), as the city saw 104 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,989.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.26 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.12 per cent.

Out of 6 deaths reported on Monday, two were from Mysuru and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Koppal, Tumakuru and Udupi.

Behind Bengaluru in number of cases was Hassan 24, Mysuru 15, Kolar 11, Dakshina Kannada 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,52,990, followed by Mysuru 1,79,312 and Tumakuru 1,20,897.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,30,274, followed by Mysuru 1,76,704 and Tumakuru 1,19,558.

Cumulatively a total of 5,14,92,433 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,05,278 were tested on Monday alone.

