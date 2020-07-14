Surat, Jul 14 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat reported 291 new coronavirus patients and five deaths on Tuesday, raising the total cases in the districtto 8,950 and death toll due to the pandemic to 350, health officialssaid.

The district reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. Overall, 915 new cases were found in Gujarat during the day, marking the highest single- day spike.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,524 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Reaches 37,745: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

Of 14 deaths in the state during the day, Surat accounted for the highest five.

221 new cases were reported in Surat city and 70 from rural areas, officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Youth on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks 5th Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

A total of 7,540 cases and 310 deaths have been reported from Surat municipalcorporation limits so far.

The civic body has surveyed 10,10,386 people while 12,149 people are quarantined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)