Dehradun, Aug 6 (PTI) As many as 298 more people, including 34 ITBP personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 8,552, according to a health department bulletin.

No deaths due to the disease were reported in the state and 194 patients recovered, the bulletin stated.

Dehradun district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 68, followed by 56 in Udham Singh Nagar, 38 in Haridwar, 34 in Uttarkashi, 33 in Nainital, 30 in Tehri, 21 in Bageshwar, nine in Chamoli, five in Almora, and two each in Pauri and Pithoragarh, it said.

Of the 68 cases detected in Dehradun, 28 were from Sheesham Jhadi area of Rishikesh, according to the bulletin.

All 34 people who tested positive in Uttarkashi are Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who had come in contact with infected people, the bulletin said.

So far, 5,427 patients have recovered from COVID-19, 38 migrated out of the state and 98 died.

