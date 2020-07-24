Jammu, July 24: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale struck Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on early Friday morning.

As per the data provided by the New Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.11 am today, with the epicentre located 89 km east of Katra.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Palghar in Maharashtra at 12.26 am today.

