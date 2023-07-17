Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the Katra belt in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, but no loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was 80 kilometres east of Katra in the Jammu region at a depth of five kilometers, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 10.07 pm at a latitude of 33.05 and longitude of 75.79, it added.

