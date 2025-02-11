Shillong, Feb 11 (PTI) Three women from Bangladesh were arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for illegally entering India, an official said on Tuesday.

The women, hailing from Dhaka, were apprehended when they entered the country by illegally crossing the international border on Monday, the BSF official told PTI.

The trio were taken into custody and handed over to police, officials said.

During investigation, the women disclosed that they had entered India for employment, they added.

