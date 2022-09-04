Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) A man and his two sons have been booked for allegedly posing as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding Rs 50 lakh from a farmer in Patli village here, police said.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Karambir and his sons, Deepak and Mohit, at Farrukhnagar police station following a complaint by Surender Singh.

Singh told police that he had recently received Rs 75 lakh as compensation for giving his piece of land for a railway line project and the accused were aware of the development.

He alleged that he received threatening calls on WhatsApp on August 29, adding that the accused also threatened to kill him the way popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered.

Singh said his photographs were also uploaded on social media networks by the accused.

“We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken according to law,” Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station said on Saturday.

